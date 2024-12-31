Former Indianapolis First Lady Beverly Hudnut dies after cancer battle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beverly “Bev” Guidara Hudnut, the wife of four-term Indianapolis Mayor William “Bill” Hudnut, has died at age 66.

Hudnut passed away on Sunday from glioblastoma brain cancer, according to an obituary provided by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Bev Hudnut received her Bachelor of Science degree in Interpersonal Communication at the University of Evansville. She later earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Washington College of Law at American University in Washington, D.C.

Hudnut held the role of First Lady of Indianapolis from 1976 to 1992. She had a wide range of duties and responsibilities throughout her life, including lawyer, lobbyist, and policy advisor, but her favorite roles were as wife and mother.

She was also an accomplished world traveler and achieved her goal of visiting all seven continents by traveling to Antarctica in December 2019.

Hudnut’s most recent visit to Indianapolis was in November, when she attended a Taylor Swift concert at Lucas Oil Stadium. She also had the opportunity to visit the statue of her late husband, “Mayor Bill,” just outside the Indiana Convention Center.

She was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband, William H. Hudnut III, and an infant son, George Matheson Hudnut, in 1992. She is survived by her son Christopher, three stepchildren, her mother, and three siblings.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, with a reception to follow. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband at both the family cemetery at Windover in North Creek, New York, and at the Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership at Indiana University.