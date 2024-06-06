Former Indianapolis police chief dies

Search
James Toler, former IMPD chief, dies

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — James Toler, a former Indianapolis police chief has died, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Toler served as chief of Indianapolis Police Department from 1992 to 1995.

He was the first African-American chief in the history of IPD.

Current chief Chris Bailey says Toler was dedicated to strong police community relations. In 2021, Toler was recognized for his service to IPD by having the IMPD Chief’s Conference room dedicated to him.

Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement about Toler on social media, “He understood the power of police officers building deeper connections with the communities they served by implementing community policing throughout Indianapolis.”

Toler was 82.

