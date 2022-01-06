Local

Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at 53

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi died Wednesday after suffering from a stroke. He was 53.

A law firm with which he worked confirmed his passing Thursday on Facebook.

Brizzi leaves behind his wife and their six children.

Brizzi was twice elected prosecutor and served from 2003 until 2010 before returning to private practice.

After going back to private practice, Brizzi hosted a WIBC radio show — “Crime Beat with Carl Brizzi” — and was a frequent legal and political analyst for WISH-TV.

At one point, Brizzi also served as the Senior Investigative Counsel to the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee and was also Indiana State Finance Chairman for Rudy Giuliani’s 2007 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Brizzi ran for Congress in Indiana’s 5th congressional district, but the seat eventually went to Rep. Victoria Spartz.