Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry dies at 72 after cancer battle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry died on Tuesday at the age of 72, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Curry was elected to the position in 2010 and was reelected in 2014 and 2018. He is believed to be the only three-term Democratic prosecutor in Marion County, according to the news release announcing Curry’s death.

His work included the trials following the Richmond Hill neighborhood’s natural gas explosion and the trial of former IMPD officer David Bisard.

Curry resigned on Sept. 23, 2019, to focus on his battle with prostate cancer. The prosecutor’s office said at the time he had been undergoing cancer treatment since 2015.

Current Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears took over for Curry on an interim basis and was then elected permanently.

“Terry was a man of action and of progress, and his impact will continue to be felt in our community,” Mears said in the news release. “He was a leader who unapologetically stood for fairness and integrity, and he influenced others to do the same throughout his accomplished career.”

Just received the sad news of the passing of Terry Curry. Terry was was the former Marion County Prosecutor. Terry was a friend of our class at @A31CareerCenter. This was in 2019 when Prosecutor Curry came to hang out with our PM class. He came in on a day off. Great man. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eMiHhU4XaV — Area 31 Criminal Justice (@Area31crim_jus) June 30, 2021

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Terry Curry. Anne Hamilton Curry and the Curry family are in the thoughts and prayers of the @BarnesChurch family. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GegT11zRQG — Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) June 30, 2021

INDY FOP STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PROSECUTOR TERRY CURRY pic.twitter.com/BCVOUEsGnl — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) June 30, 2021