Former Marsh Supermarkets headquarters is for sale

The former headquarters of the now-defunct Marsh Supermarkets is for sale. (photo courtesy: JLL Inc.)

FISHERS (Inside INdiana Business) — A four-story office building in Fishers that once served as corporate headquarters for the now-defunct Marsh Supermarkets is for sale or lease.

The vacant 165,000-square-foot building was acquired in November by Michigan-based Friedman Real Estate, in partnership with Somera Road, a New York-based real estate investment firm.

The Indianapolis-based grocery chain filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 and was eventually liquidated.

The building sits on about 13 acres of property on Crosspoint Boulevard, just north of 96th street along I-69 in Fishers.

“This property presents the opportunity for an established tenant to take advantage of the highly visible building at well below current replacement costs,” said John Robinson, managing director for JLL Inc., which is marketing the property. “The building contains many features that you typically see in new construction today.”

Robinson says the building’s atrium has a skylight and water fountain. The fourth floor offers an outdoor terrace. It also has a 293-seat auditorium.

Some of the stores were sold off to competitors, like Krogers. The unsold properties closed in July 2017. While some of the buildings remain vacant, some are being redeveloped for other purposes.