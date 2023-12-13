Former mayoral candidate donates $100,000 to Friends of Indy Animals

Jefferson Shreve joins a group as he donates $100,000 to Friends of Indy Animals at its facility, at 7399 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Friends of Indy Animals)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Donations totaling $150,000 were made Tuesday to the Indianapolis animal welfare community from former Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve.

In addition to his $100,000 contribution to Friends of Indy Animals at its facility at 7399 N. Shadeland Ave., the Republican also donated $10,000 to five Indianapolis animal welfare nonprofits: Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, Four-Legged Ranch, Indy Neighborhood Cats, Lucci’s Bully House Rescue and Rosie’s Southside Animal Rescue.

Shreve says the donations should help address critical 24-hour medical emergencies at Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the city-operated animal shelter.

Shreve released a statement saying that “while I did not win the election, I am pleased to fulfill this commitment through today’s donation. I also acknowledge the tireless efforts of individuals running animal rescue organizations in our city.”

In campaigning for the Nov. 3 election, Shreve called for more staff and a new facility for Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Its facility is on Harding Street.