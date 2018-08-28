Former merit board member calls for new IMPD chief Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Pastor James Jackson calls IMPD Chief Bryan Roach a friend.

Roach is currently Indy’s top cop. Many have referred to Roach as smart, fair and just an all-around good guy.

However in 2017, the city of Indianapolis had a record-breaking year in investigating homicides. IMPD had recorded 85 criminal homicides at this time in 2017, while in 2018, we've seen 102.

After looking at the numbers, Jackson, a former member of the civil merit board, has requested that Mayor Joe Hogsett remove Roach as chief of police.

“The mayor has a chance to show leadership and select someone who has a track record and history to prevent them,” said Jackson.

During an interview with News 8's Julian Grace, Jackson suggested Hogsett bring in Bill Benjamin as chief. At one point, Benjamin led IMPD’s investigative unit, which at that time boasted the highest homicide clearance rate in the country.

“We have someone here in Indianapolis that can do it,” said Jackson.

Last month the department’s clearance rate for homicides was hovering around 70 percent -- higher than the national average.

News 8 reached out to the mayor's office and to IMPD's chief of staff; both declined to comment on the matter.