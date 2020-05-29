Former Pacer Stephen Jackson speaks out after childhood friend George Floyd’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Indiana Pacers player Stephen Jackson is speaking out about George Floyd’s death. Jackson and Floyd were longtime friends who grew up together in Houston.

According to Jackson, the two were so close they called each other twin.

Jackson posted several emotional videos on Instagram about Floyd. In one, he said Floyd had recently moved to Minnesota to be a truck driver.

The former Pacer goes on to say he just sent Floyd a few boxes of clothes to help him out. The day after sharing that post he put up a photo Floyd sent him wearing the clothes.

Jackson said jail time and losing jobs isn’t enough for the officers involved. He wants Floyd’s kids to be taken care of and harsh penalties.

The retired NBA player has promised to not back down and that we will do whatever he can to make his friend proud.