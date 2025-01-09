Former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy lives on through Habitat for Humanity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the nation honors the life of former President Jimmy Carter, his legacy of service continues to inspire through his work with Habitat for Humanity. For more than 35 years, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, partnered with the organization to bring affordable housing to communities worldwide.

Jim Morris, president and CEO of Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity, and Abri Hochstetler, vice president of development and communications, joined Daybreak to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the Carters’ impact.

In 2018, the Carter Work Project came to South Bend, where Morris and his team had the opportunity to meet the former president and first lady. Despite being 94 years old at the time, Carter led by example, rolling up his sleeves and getting to work.

“He was all about work,” Morris said. “He did the media, and he was graceful, but he really embodied putting faith into action. He’d be out there hammering and encouraging others to do the same.”

Since 1984, the Carter Work Project has brought together over 108,000 volunteers and built more than 4,400 homes. Here in Indiana, homes in South Bend and Mishawaka stand as a testament to the Carters’ dedication.

Hochstetler shared a memorable moment from the 2018 project. After meeting the volunteers and homeowners, Carter turned to his team and said with a smile, “Now, get back to work.” She described the encounter as, “A perfect example of his servant leadership.”

The Carters’ involvement with Habitat for Humanity brought global attention to the need for affordable housing.

“Before President Carter, Habitat was relatively unknown,” Morris said. “After his involvement, it became a worldwide mission. Today, Habitat operates in 70 countries, and his impact in advancing that mission has been enormous.”

Looking to the future, the Carter Work Project will continue to build on his legacy. This year, the project moves to Texas, where volunteers will pick up their hammers and carry on the Carters’ vision of affordable housing for all.

“We’re using Jimmy Carter’s servant leadership to inspire others,” Hochstetler said. “Whether it’s locally or through the Carter Work Project, people can get involved and make a difference.”

As President Carter’s life is celebrated, his work with Habitat for Humanity stands as a lasting reminder of his commitment to service and human dignity.