Former ‘Real Housewives’ star Porsha Williams Guobadia shares her skincare tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams Guobadia is teaming up with skincare company Nivea to empower women of color and boost their confidence.

Data shows that more than 60% of American women report having some degree of sensitive skin. Dryness and patchiness are often more visible on melanin-rich skin, creating an appearance often referred to as “ashy skin.”

In an interview with News 8’s Amicia Ramsey, Porsha shared her journey dealing with skin issues and why the collaboration with Nivea and its Melanin Beauty campaign is so important to her.

“I’ve suffered from dry skin over the years. People around me hinting at me, saying, ‘bye ashy’ to someone, have dealt with dry skin. I’ve had eczema and my daughter also has dry skin, so, I’m always looking for products that hydrate my skin,” Porsha told News 8.

The Melanin Beauty campaign focuses on helping women of color feel confident and beautiful in their skin. Porsha emphasized the importance of using products tailored to your specific skin type.

The product in this partnership, a specially designed skin-firming and hydration lotion containing argan oil and Q10, is designed to combat dry skin and provide 48 hours of hydration.

Porsha also highlighted the significance of maintaining a skincare routine, something she started during quarantine.

“I found quarantine to be a very stressful time, and it made me realize that I had to take care of myself before taking care of anyone else,” she said.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star says she aims to encourage women of color to embrace their natural beauty and feel self-assured.

Porsha says she hopes her new initiative will inspire more women to start a skin routine for themselves.

Click here to find out more about Porsha and the #MELANINBEAUTY campaign.