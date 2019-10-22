Former Roncalli HS counselor files federal lawsuit against school, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Catholic high school guidance counselor suspended over her same-sex marriage has filed a federal lawsuit against the school and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Shelly Fitzgerald is suing the school for wrongful and unlawful discrimination against her.

She says school officials asked her to resign after they received a copy of her same-sex marriage certificate.

Fitzgerald also says the school and archdiocese created a “hostile work environment” when it publicized her case and banned her from the Roncalli campus.

The school alleges that Fitzgerald signed and agreed to a ministerial job description in her employment contract that she live in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church. The school also said she acknowledged she breached this clause of contract by entering into a marriage that is not valid in the eyes of the Catholic Church.