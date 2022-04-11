Local

Fort Wayne police make arrest after man was found dead in hotel room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of a man found dead Sunday in a hotel room.

Kevin Harris, 33, was arrested early Monday morning.

Officers and detectives of the Fort Wayne Police Department developed a suspect early on in the investigation.

A woman called police just before 9 p.m. Sunday concerned about her friend at the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd. According to police reports, the woman arrived to visit a friend and was cornered about her friend’s well-being.

His identity and cause of death have not been released.