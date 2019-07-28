Fortville residents have fun with Google Street View

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Residents in Fortville decided to find an interesting and fun way to catch the attention of a Google vehicle earlier this week.

When they heard the Google Street View car was heading to town to record street images of the Indiana town, dozens of people decided to line the streets with tourism posters.

News 8’s partners at the Greenfield Reporter say the gathering happened Wednesday.

Photos of the event show people holding signs promoting their Christmas tree lighting, how fast the city is growing and that it’s the home of James Whitcomb Riley.

Others just simply dressed up in fun costumes, showing off for the Google camera.

The photos should be up on Google Street View within the next few weeks.