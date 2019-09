INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) - The International School of Indiana has publicly launched a capital campaign to establish a unified campus in Indianapolis. As part of the ONE ISI campaign, the school is looking to raise $6.5 million to build a new school building for pre-elementary and elementary students at the site of its middle and high schools. The public launch follows a 10-month silent phase of the campaign, during which ISI raised $5 million from more than two dozen donors.

Currently, ISI's operations are split between two campuses. The pre-elementary and elementary school, or "Lower School," is located near the Butler University campus. ISI's "Upper School," which includes the middle and high school buildings, is situated about two miles away on a campus north of the Newfields art museum.