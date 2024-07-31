Foster Success provides critical support for youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Foster Success, the only Indiana nonprofit dedicated to supporting 14 to 26-year-olds transitioning from foster care, is making significant strides in helping young people navigate adulthood.

Travis Tester, chief development and communications officer, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about the organization’s mission and programs.

“Older foster youth are often the forgotten population,” said Tester. “We often think of foster care and we’re thinking of young kids, and that’s important. But these older foster youth, they haven’t had adult support most of their lives. And then when they come out into the real world, we expect them to be able to navigate life with ease, and that doesn’t happen without proper support.”

Foster Success offers a range of programs designed to support educational attainment, financial empowerment, health and well-being, and basic needs. These programs are crucial, especially during the summer months when college dorms close, leaving many without housing.

“Our goal is to help these young people become self-sufficient. We want them thriving, not just surviving,” Tester emphasized.

One of the standout initiatives of Foster Success is their summer Catalyst program, which Tester compared to the popular TV show “Shark Tank.” This 6.5-week program bridges high school to college for 12 young participants from across Indiana.

“They will actually create a product, develop a business plan, and pitch it to business leaders who will serve as judges,” Tester explained. “This program not only gives them a taste of entrepreneurship but also helps them develop critical skills needed in the business world.”

Tester added that the program aims to make learning fun and less intimidating, preparing young people for the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

“We have so many resources, whether they want to go the entrepreneurial route or any other,” said Tester. “There are many ways the community can help.”

As a nonprofit, Foster Success relies heavily on donations and volunteers to provide those resources. “If it weren’t for our donors, we would not have been able to support over a thousand young people last year across the state of Indiana,” Tester said.

For those interested in supporting Foster Success, there are options to donate or volunteer. For more information, click here.