Foul ball at Indianapolis Indians game sends 'young fan' to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A "young fan" was hit by a foul ball during a Saturday Indianapolis Indians home game and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a statement from the team.

During Saturday's game at Victory Field against the Gwinnett Stripers, the fan was hit by a foul ball along the first base line, the team said late Saturday. The condition of the "young fan" was not provided on Saturday night.

Several people who attended the game used social media to say they had seen a child hit by a ball.

The incident comes just three days after a girl was hit by a foul ball during a game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB called "extremely upsetting."

Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums.

