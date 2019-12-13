Foundation gifts baskets of food to Indianapolis elderly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation may be best-known for feeding more than 20,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.

The organization also takes care of seniors for Christmas.

In conjunction with the Lilly Endowment, the foundation will feed 200 people in the Indianapolis area. The organization puts together food baskets to deliver to seniors.

Stephanie Sanders of the foundation said, “This is what the Hoosiers do. We help people, and our brand is feeding. We can’t do everything but hunger, we don’t want anybody to be hungry, we don’t want anybody to be ‘hangry.’ ‘Hangry’ is when you pass hungry. So that’s what we’re doing. I’m just so excited that I have all the help here and excited for our seniors to get these baskets.”

Each basket has $50 worth of food in them.

Sanders says the organization has been doing baskets “undercover” for a while but plans to continue the effort in the years to come.