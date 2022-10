Local

Fountain Square Artist Takeover 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fountain Square Artist Takeover 2022 is back in Indianapolis for 2022.

Artist, Audwynn Newman joined News 8 Saturday on “Daybreak” to talk about this upcoming event.

Enjoy the video and full interview to learn all about this event.

Fountain Square Artist Takeover 2022 is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.