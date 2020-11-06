Fountain Square resident turning campaign signs into art

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wondered what happens to old campaign signs? A Fountain Square man is collecting signs and giving them to local artists to create something beautiful.

The goal is to help local artists struggling financially from the pandemic.

Tad Aschliman has collected between 200 and 300 campaign signs and have given more than 50 away to local artists. They can create any piece but it can’t be affiliated with a specific political party.

There will be an art show at the end of November to showcase the various pieces created from the signs.

There is a drop-off box located at 1336 Shelby Street where you can leave signs or you can fill out a form online to have the signs picked up. You can fill out the form here.