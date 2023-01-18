Local

Four Day Ray Brewing opens 2nd location in Yorktown

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, announces expanded operations with a new taproom located in downtown Yorktown, Indiana.

According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open summer 2023 bringing more than 25 new jobs to the heart of Yorktown adjacent to the town’s center green.

Four Day Ray’s Yorktown location will feature 24 award-winning beers on tap, plus a unique selection of signature pizzas and pastas made with premium ingredients, made-from-scratch pizza dough and sauce.

The menu will also include favorites from the Fishers location, including Four Day Ray’s famous pork tenderloin, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and smoked-then-fried wings. Carry-out and delivery will be available, and reservations will be accepted.

“Four Day Ray is excited to be joining the community,” says Brian Graham, president and co-owner. “Our goal is to make a positive impact in Yorktown and the surrounding areas, just as we have in Fishers, by supporting local schools and charities, while providing a one-of-a-kind gathering place for friends and families.” The Yorktown taproom, at 2111 Meadow View Lane, will seat approximately 120 guests indoors, with an outdoor patio capacity of around 40 so guests can enjoy music focused events and community festivals.

“We look forward to bringing great food and our award-winning line up of beers to the people of Yorktown and Delaware County. As we expand to state-wide distribution, it is a fantastic opportunity for us to introduce ourselves to a new community and serve craft beer drinkers outside of Hamilton and Marion counties,” said Four Day Ray Head of Brewing Operations and Co-owner Mitch Ackerman.

