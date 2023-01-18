Local

Four Day Ray Brewing to open 2nd location in Yorktown

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, will expand its operations with a new taproom in Yorktown.

According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open in the summer and create more than 25 jobs to the heart of Yorktown, adjacent to the town’s Center Green Park.

Four Day Ray’s Yorktown location will feature 24 beers on tap, plus pizzas and pastas, and made-from-scratch pizza dough and sauce.

The menu will also include favorites from the Fishers location: pork tenderloin, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and smoked-then-fried wings. Carry-out and delivery will be available, and reservations will be accepted.

“Four Day Ray is excited to be joining the community,” Brian Graham, president and a co-owner, said in a statement. “Our goal is to make a positive impact in Yorktown and the surrounding areas, just as we have in Fishers, by supporting local schools and charities, while providing a one-of-a-kind gathering place for friends and families.”

The Yorktown taproom, at 2111 Meadow View Lane, will seat 120 guests indoors, with an outdoor patio for 40 or so guests.

Mitch Ackerman, Four Day Ray head of brewing operations and a co-owner, said in the statement, “We look forward to bringing great food and our award-winning line up of beers to the people of Yorktown and Delaware County. As we expand to state-wide distribution, it is a fantastic opportunity for us to introduce ourselves to a new community and serve craft beer drinkers outside of Hamilton and Marion counties.”

Yorktown is about an hour’s drive northeast of Indianapolis.