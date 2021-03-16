‘Four Diamond’ Hoosier hotels are announced by AAA

CARMEL (Inside INdiana Business) — Ten hotels in Indiana have received AAA’s Four Diamond designation for 2021, an increase of one hotel from last year’s list. New to the coveted list is Hotel Carmichael at the Carmel City Center, which opened last summer.

The other nine Indiana venues have received the hotel honor in the past, including Ironworks Hotel Indy. This is the third straight year for Ironworks.

“We take great pride in the AAA Four Diamond Rating bestowed upon Ironworks Hotel Indy,” said Michael McClain, general manager of Ironworks Hotel Indy. “This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to providing guests unmatched service, superior quality and a truly memorable experience during their time in Indy.”

The full list of Four Diamond hotels in Indiana includes:

Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection

French Lick Springs Hotel

Conrad Indianapolis

Hyatt Regency Indianapolis

Ironworks Hotel Indy

JW Marriott Indianapolis

Le Meridien Indianapolis

The Alexander – A Dolce Hotel

Morris Inn at Notre Dame

West Baden Springs Hotel

The travel organization says it dispatched inspectors to 2,000 establishments to see which meet its requirements for amenities, service, and style. AAA launched the diamond rating system in 1937.

Click here to view the full list of Four Diamond hotels.