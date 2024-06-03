Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Four DSNDP volunteers keeping Boone County clean with Adopt-A-Highway event

A handful of DSNDP volunteers helped clean up State Road 267 in Boone County on June 1, 2024. (Provided Photo/DSNDP)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — An effort to keep Indiana roads clean – that’s what happened on Sunday at the Adopt-A-Highway event in Boone County.

Four volunteers with DSNDP who live in the area joined together to clean up State Road 267 – despite the rain.

That area is near the Gospel Grace Baptist Church in Lebanon.

The volunteers picked up around 200 lbs of trash off the road.

The organization’s website says this is one of many cleanliness drives it does across the United States.

(Provided Photos/DSNDP)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

FAA investigating Indiana hot air...
Indiana News /
Young person dies after being...
Local News /
Credit cards with the best...
Local News /
‘Global Godfather’: World leaders gravitated...
UnPhiltered /
City-County Council advances tax district...
Political News /
Lauren Spierer vanished 13 years...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis woman says her car...
Crime Watch 8 /
Elkhart police: 2 teens shot...
Indiana News /