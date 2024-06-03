Four DSNDP volunteers keeping Boone County clean with Adopt-A-Highway event

A handful of DSNDP volunteers helped clean up State Road 267 in Boone County on June 1, 2024. (Provided Photo/DSNDP)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — An effort to keep Indiana roads clean – that’s what happened on Sunday at the Adopt-A-Highway event in Boone County.

Four volunteers with DSNDP who live in the area joined together to clean up State Road 267 – despite the rain.

That area is near the Gospel Grace Baptist Church in Lebanon.

The volunteers picked up around 200 lbs of trash off the road.

The organization’s website says this is one of many cleanliness drives it does across the United States.