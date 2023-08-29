Four new shops opening at the Circle Centre Mall

A view of Circle Centre Mall and the Regal Cinema entrance on the corners of Illinois and Maryland Streets. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle Centre Mall is expanding its portfolio of shops and restaurants for mallgoers, announcing Tuesday four new additions coming to the mall.

Apollo’s Fine Fashions, a fashion boutique, can be found on the second level of the mall. The boutique offers a unique selection of custom t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and “every color of women’s jeans imaginable.”

Auspicious Boutique, another clothing store, is open on the third level near the Dining Pavilion. Auspicious also offers a wide variety of trendy accessories, thoughtful gifts, home decor, and more.

For dining, Rooster’s BBQ will bring a smoky sizzle to the dining options in the mall’s pavilion. The exact opening date has not been shared yet.

Lastly, Eazy Peazy Candy on the mall’s second level is, according to the mall, a “one-stop destination for all things sugary and fun.” The candy shop will provide many different types of candy, flavored lemonades, snacks, and quick meal options.

“These additions not only enrich our diverse retail, dining and entertainment offerings but also reinforce our commitment to creating a unique experience in downtown Indy,” Circle Centre Mall Vice President and General Manager Luke Aeschliman said in the release. “As we continue to evolve, we remain dedicated to providing downtown residents and visitors a destination where every visit is an opportunity to discover something new and extraordinary.”

The mall says several other store openings are set to be announced through the remainder of 2023.