Local

Fourth graders design ‘Gingerbread Town of Fortville’ interactive STEAM project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fortville Elementary School fourth graders are getting into the holiday spirit with a staple Christmas treat to learn about their community.

The 5th annual “Gingerbread Town of Fortville” is a global STEAM project, and it’s a replica of the town that the students create out of gingerbread cracks, candy, icing, props, and other treats.

The students were placed in groups and assigned to the town’s local businesses, chain stores, and government agencies to research. They also had to prepare a report and create a gingerbread version of their hometown.

They located and mapped businesses such as a Chinese restaurant, Dollar General, Mozzi’s Pizza, and the fire department along Main Street and made replicas of them. They also made models for Mt. Vernon High School, the middle school, the elementary school, and the Memorial Park. The project also connected the students with local business owners and city officials who advised them about the functionality and operational duties of establishing a profitable business.

The Gingerbread Town of Fortville is on display through Dec. 15th.