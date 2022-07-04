Local

Fourth of July Fireworks preparations underway Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crowds will head to downtown Indianapolis for the Fourth of July fireworks.

Firework crews set up materials and rockets for the city’s show Sunday and Monday morning. According to Downtown Indy Inc., approximately 3,500 fireworks synced to music will be on display Monday night. The launch site is on top of a seven-story building next to the Regions Tower at 500 N. Meridian St.

“This is our second year we are launching the fireworks from the building. We will see color and vibrancy in our downtown as we have never seen before,” said Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc.

Attendees can watch the show from the Indiana War Memorial Grounds at Pennsylvania and Vermont streets or view them from the American Legion Mall. The show is expected to be 20 minutes long and will start at 10 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will also be available.

People are encouraged to arrive early for parking and be mindful of traffic.