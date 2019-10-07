4th Hoosier dies after Thursday plane crash in Michigan

Photo From Video Provided/WLNS via CNN

LANSING, Mich. (WISH) — A fourth victim of Thursday’s plane crash in Lansing, Michigan, has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Zechariah Bennett, 27, succumbed to his injuries Saturday, two days after he and five others were aboard a plane that crashed at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan.

Bennett was employed by Patterson Horth Inc., a construction company in Indianapolis.

Neil Alan Sego, 46, of Trafalgar, John Thomas Lowe, 51, of Greenwood, and Timothy Joe Clark, 67, of Franklin, also died in the crash.

Aaron Levi Blackford, 42, of Frankton, and Joel Stewart Beavins, 48, of Franklin, remain hospitalized.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the cause of Thursday’s crash.

