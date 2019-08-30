Franciscan Health Cancer Center program aims to help patients, caregivers get back to their lives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Franciscan Health Cancer Center has a program aimed at helping patients and family caregivers transition back to their everyday lives after undergoing cancer treatment.

Moving Beyond is a free 12-week program, open to anyone.

Kim Ziner and Albert Johnson stopped by All In Thursday.

They discussed background on the program, who can participate in it and what kind of classes and counseling sessions are offered and how often they meet.

