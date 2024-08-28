Franciscan Health hosting flu and immunization clinics this fall

A sign on the side of a Franciscan Health facility in Indianapolis in October 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health is hosting a number of flu and immunization clinics on the south side of Indianapolis this fall.

The first clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12 at Hope For Tomorrow, located at 5218 South E. St., Suite E-1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also in September, a clinic will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Chin Community Center of Indiana, located at 2524 E. Stop 11 Rd., from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

October will see immunization clinics on Monday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 14, at the Burmese American Community Institute, located at 5212 Bluff Rd. Both clinics will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In November, a clinic is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Chin Community Center of Indiana, located at 2524 E. Stop 11 Rd., from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The final immunization clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at Aletheia Baptist Church, located at 7816 S. Madison Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The immunization clinics are open to anyone. Attendees need to bring an insurance card (private or Medicaid) and photo ID. Since this is a free clinic, it will be noted on the consent form of those without insurance.

According to a news release, appointments are not necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact Nancy Sui at Nancy.Sui@franciscanalliance.org or call 317-224-3253.