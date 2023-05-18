Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Franciscan Health Indianapolis unveils pandemic monument to honor healthcare workers

Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Marlene Shapley, OSF, and Vice President of Medical Affairs Christopher Doehring, MD, were part of the planning group for the Franciscan Health Indianapolis Pandemic Monument project. (Photo provided/Franciscan Health)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis unveiled a monument Tuesday to honor dedication shown by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monument’s sculpture of the Tau cross, the symbol St. Francis of Assisi shared as he ministered to the sick, was created by artist Ryan Feeney, of Indianapolis.

Feeney is known for his bronze statue of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

“No one woke up in March of 2020 realizing their lives would be changed forever. No one thought it, but everyone lived it,”

Sister Marlene Shapley, OSF, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Central Indiana

An identical memorial will eventually be placed at the Franciscan Health Mooresville campus.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Juvenile dead, five others injured...
Local News /
Castroneves and Pagenaud hope to...
Motorsports /
Sato, Dixon put Ganassi team...
Month of May /
Person killed in fiery crash...
Local News /
Bronko’s breadsticks lure I-Team 8...
All Indiana /
Attorney General says governor should...
Political News /
Agencies partner to create attainable...
Multicultural News /
Racing fanatic shares love of...
Month of May /