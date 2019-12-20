Franciscan Health newborns, Baby Yoda hats you wear

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitors to Franciscan Health Indianapolis hospital on Thursday may have noticed the brand-new babies were sporting hats looking like something out of a movie.

On the same day of the premier of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the last movie of the trilogy, the hospital dressed up newborns as Baby Yodas. The character went viral on social media after he debuted on “The Mandalorian” TV series.

Hudson Farlow and Rio Pun were each only 2 days old, but their parents could not resist getting them into Baby Yoda hats.

The Yoda hats were made and donated by Erin Ollis of Crown Point, Indiana. She distributed 100 caps to Franciscan Health hospitals throughout Indiana.

“I got super excited,” said Pario Pun, Rio’s dad, a “Star Wars” fan for the last two decades.

Rio’s mom, Mandy, was just as excited.

“When she came in and told me I was like, ‘Oh, yes, we need that,'” she said. “We need Yoda in our lives.”

Jessica and James Farlow said they believe there’s a strong resemblance between the popular character and their baby boy at 2 days old.

“My sister came to the hospital and asked, ‘Have you guys been watching that (‘Mandalorian’) show?’ and I was, like, ‘Have you seen my kid?'” James Farlow said and then laughed.

“We had just been talking about how he already looked like Baby Yoda when he opens his eyes because of his big eyes,” Jessica said.

The hospital staff got to share a piece of the fun and some of them dressed up as their favorite characters from the movie franchise.

Allison White, a labor and delivery nurse, dressed up as the a Jakku scavenger character Rey, and Bobbi Young, a health coordinator, says she agreed to dress as Princess Leia on one condition.

“I said I would do it as long as I got to hold the baby,” Young said. “We’re already a big family here so to include our patients and have them be a part of the family is amazing.”

Nurse White said, “It’s fun to give parents something to do and to look forward to during their stay here as opposed to just being in the hospital.”

They hope this event not only keeps up the excitement for the final “Star Wars” movie but also is a special memory for their little Jedis right before Christmas.

However, even if the boys don’t become fans of the movies, they can feel good about getting them some time in the spotlight.

“I think it might be cool knowing that he, you know, 2 days old and already on TV,” Pun said.