Franciscan Health receives its first round of COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hospitals across the state received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“It is overwhelming. It is exciting. It warms my heart to know that we are fighting this as a team,” said Misty Tidd, immunization clinician at Franciscan Health.

Physicians, nurses and pharmacists sat one by one on Friday at Franciscan Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic to get their vaccine.

“This is just incredible”, Dr. Kristin Willfond who received her COVID-19 vaccine today at St. Francis Hospital. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ZDLxsU44CJ — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) December 18, 2020

“It just feels like all of our hard work that we have put in all year it is finally paying off,” said Stephanie Gartrell, pharmacist at Franciscan Health. “We are so close to getting through this, to getting back to our normal lives with our families and I just couldn’t be happier.”

Dr. Christopher Doehring says Franciscan Health received its shipment as expected on Thursday to prepare to start administering vaccines on Friday.

“We got 195 vials, which turns out is going to be just shy of 1,200 doses, so actually about 20% more doses in the vials than what we were expecting,” said Doehring.

Doehring says they have a full schedule, vaccinating for 12 hours a day for the next two weeks with frontline health care workers as top priority.

“We are expecting weekly deliveries, so sometime early next week we should be getting an additional shipment and we are actually expecting it to be about double the first shipment that we received,” said Doehring.

Patients at long-term care facilities are also part of the first tier to receive vaccines. Doehring says they will get the Moderna vaccine if approved, which claims to be just as effective. It will be administered through CVS and Walgreens as early as next week.

“It’s something so special, and I just can’t even put into words that I am able to get this here and now,” said Gartrell.

While some frontline workers were noticeably excited while receiving their vaccines, others admitted that at one point they were skeptical as to whether or not they would get it right away.

“At first I was a little wary about it, as I am sure most people were but I did a lot of research and talked with a lot of my colleagues,” said Kiley Sellers, registered nurse at Franciscan Health.

Some health care workers who got the vaccine told News 8 they hope to be an example to encourage others to do the same.

Doehring anticipates hundreds of thousands of health care workers in Indiana will be able to get vaccinated by the end of the year.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 16, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.