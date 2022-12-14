Local

Franciscan Health reinstates mask policy for visitors at central Indiana hospitals

A sign on the side of a Franciscan Health facility in Indianapolis in October 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Masks are now required for all visitors at three Franciscan Health hospitals in central Indiana.

“With increasing influenza cases and other respiratory illnesses requiring hospitalizations within the community, Franciscan Health hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville, and Carmel are implementing new visitation restrictions,” Franciscan said in a statement Wednesday.

All visitors must wear “hospital-approved” masks that cover the mouth and nose at all times, according to Franciscan.

Waiting rooms in the affected hospitals are temporarily closed and visitors should “plan accordingly,” Franciscan says.

The mask mandate comes just a week after all Indianapolis-area hospitals agreed to implement new visitor restrictions to try and combat the spread of flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

Community Health Network implemented a similar mask requirement on Monday.

Indiana’s flu activity is “very high,” with more than 5,000 Hoosiers visiting hospital emergency rooms with flu-like illnesses so far this week, according to the state’s influenza dashboard.

It’s still early in the flu season, but Indiana has already recorded 24 flu deaths so far — including 13 people last week.

Most of Indiana’s flu deaths have been in adults over the age of 65, but the state’s first pediatric flu death was announced on Monday.

The state’s next flu report is due Friday.

Dr. Jerome Adams, a former U.S. surgeon general and the WISH-TV medical expert, talked with News 8’s Drew Blair on Tuesday afternoon about what parents need to know as flu season ramps up.

Visit the CDC website to learn more about the flu and how to prevent it.

Need to schedule a flu or COVID-19 vaccine? Check out vaccines.gov.