Franciscan Health tightens visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New restrictions are in place for visitors at Franciscan Health hospitals in Carmel, Indianapolis, and Mooresville due to a surge in the number of patients hospitalized with the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

The following rules went into effect at 9 a.m. Monday:

Only two immediate family members are allowed to visit at a time (excluding clergy who are part of the care team).

Visitors must be at least 18 years of age.

Those with symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness will not be allowed to visit.

All visitors must wear hospital-approved masks that cover the mouth and nose at all times.

Visitors should social distance and practice good hand hygiene

Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“During the week of Nov. 20-26, the rate of influenza-like illness reported in patients at Marion County emergency departments was the highest in 10 years,” Franciscan Health said in a statement Monday.

The rate of influenza-like illness was highest in children between the ages of 5 and 17, according to Franciscan.

Franciscan says the new policies are being implemented with input from Franciscan Alliance leadership and in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indiana Department of Health, and the Marion County Public Health Department.