Franciscan Health to host drive-through vaccine clinics in October

Photo of someone getting a flu shot. (Provided Photo/CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health will be hosting multiple drive-through vaccination clinics through Oct. 22, providing central Indiana residents a convenient way to get their flu shots.

Vaccines will be available for patients 6 months and older. Other available vaccines include shingles and pneumonia shots. COVID-19 vaccines will be available, as well.

Those attending the clinics are asked to bring their insurance card and be prepared to fill out paperwork. Flu shots will be $40 without insurance. Cash, check, or debit card will be accepted.

Those requesting a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card for verification and check with clinic staff for availability.

The times and locations for the October flu clinics are listed below.

Oct. 1: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine parking lot, 2030 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove.

Oct. 8: 2 – 5 p.m. Franciscan Health Mooresville, 1001 Hadley Rd.

Oct. 12: 3 – 6 p.m. Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care parking lot, 123 2nd St., Columbus, Indiana.

Oct. 14: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Franciscan Health Stones Crossing, 1703 W. Stones Crossing Rd., Greenwood. (The clinic will be in the parking lot on the west side of the building.)

Oct. 15: 1 – 4 p.m. Franciscan Health Indianapolis, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. (The clinic will be located in the drive-through garage next to the helipad, between the Women and Children’s Center and Cancer Center.)

Oct. 22: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Franciscan Health Stones Crossing, 1703 W. Stones Crossing Rd., Greenwood. (The clinic will be in the parking lot on the west side of the building.)

For more information, call the Franciscan Health Immunization Department at 317-528-6374.