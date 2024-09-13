Franciscan Health to host drive-thru flu shot clinics

A sign on the side of a Franciscan Health facility in Indianapolis in October 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To help people prepare for flu season, Franciscan Health is hosting multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics this month and next in central Indiana.

Flu shots will be available to anyone 6 months and older and patients 5 years and older can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Franciscan will also offer shingles and pneumonia vaccines. There are high-dose, egg-free, flu mist and trivalent options for the flu vaccine.

FIND A FLU SHOT CLINIC NEAR YOU

Saturday, Sept. 14 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Indianapolis Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians, 5330 East Stop 11 Rd.

Saturday, Sept. 14 | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Mooresville Franciscan Health Mooresville Pavilion, 1001 Hadley Rd.

Sunday, Sept. 15 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Greenwood Franciscan WorkingWell, 747 East County Line Road.

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Beech Grove Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine, 2030 Churchman Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 6 | 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Greenwood Franciscan Health at Stones Crossing, 1703 West Stones Crossing Rd.

Thursday, Oct. 10 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Columbus Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care, 123 2nd St.

Saturday, Oct. 12 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Carmel Franciscan Health Carmel Ortho Hospital, 10777 Illinois St.

Sunday, Oct. 13 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Plainfield Franciscan Physician Network Plainfield Family Medicine, at 315 Dan Jones Rd, Ste. 150.



Those attending the clinic are asked to dress appropriately to receive the vaccine, bring their insurance card, and be prepared to fill out paperwork. Those with no insurance or who choose to self-pay will be charged $40 by cash, check, or debit card. If requesting a COVID shot, bring proof of vaccination.

For more information, call the Franciscan Health Immunization Department at (317) 528-6374.