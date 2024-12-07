Indiana Grown: Frangipani Body Products’ 15-year anniversary

This week, Tracy Land, the owner of Frangipani Body Products, joined Daybreak. The company celebrated 15 years in business this summer.

All of the products are plant-based and certified cruelty free. They offer face washes, face serums, hand and face lotions, body oils and more.

You can by Frangipani Body Products online or at the following locations:

Indy Winter Farmers Market

Good Earth

Georgetown Market

Bloomingfoods

Harvest Market

Sunspot Natural Market

Watch the interview above to learn more!