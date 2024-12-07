22°
Indiana Grown: Frangipani Body Products’ 15-year anniversary

Frangipani makes cruelty free body products

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Tracy Land, the owner of Frangipani Body Products, joined Daybreak. The company celebrated 15 years in business this summer.

All of the products are plant-based and certified cruelty free. They offer face washes, face serums, hand and face lotions, body oils and more.

You can by Frangipani Body Products online or at the following locations:

  • Indy Winter Farmers Market
  • Good Earth
  • Georgetown Market
  • Bloomingfoods
  • Harvest Market
  • Sunspot Natural Market

Watch the interview above to learn more!

