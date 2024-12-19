Frank Kendrick, Arsenal grad who led Purdue to 1974 NIT Championship, dies

Indianapolis native and Arsenal Tech star Frank Kendrick, who led the Purdue Boilermakers to the 1974 NIT Championship and later spent a decade as an assistant coach under Gene Keady, has died. He was 74 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Kendrick, an Indianapolis native who led the Purdue Boilermakers to success both on the court and on the bench, has died at the age of 74.

“A Boilermaker standout in the mid-70s, an NBA World Champion and former assistant coach at Purdue, Frank was a Boilermaker through and through,” Purdue Men’s Basketball wrote Thursday on X.

An All-American at Arsenal Tech, Kendrick joined the Boilers and head coach George King as a sophomore for the 1971-72 season. As a junior, Kenrick led Purdue — now under the leadership of Fred Schaus — to the 1974 NIT Championship, putting up a team-high 25 points against Utah in the title game.

Kendrick finished his college career with 1,269 points, 664 rebounds, and 29 double-doubles in 78 games played.

With his days in West Lafayette behind him, Kendrick entered the 1974 NBA Draft. He was selected 47th overall by the Golden State Warriors. His NBA career lasted only one season, but he finished that season with an NBA championship ring.

Kendrick played 24 games, averaging 3.3 PPG while playing alongside future Hall of Famer Rick Barry and fellow rookie Jamaal “Silk” Wilkes. He was dropped from the roster in mid-season, but collected a championship ring when the Warriors defeated the Washington Bullets in the NBA Finals.

After one season in the NBA, Kendrick spent a decade playing in Europe before finding his way back to West Lafayette.

As an assistant coach under the legendary Gene Keady, Kendrick played a key role in recruiting NBA All-Star Glenn Robinson to play at Purdue. During his 10 years in West Lafayette, he helped lead the Boilers to an overall record of 222-96, nine NCAA tournament appearances, and one NIT appearance.

Kendrick was part of an NCAA investigation for alleged recruiting violations in 1995. Purdue paid $80,000 in fines and Kendrick left the team the next season.

From Purdue, Kendrick moved on to Gary, where he coached the CBA’s Steelheads for one season. He later spent two seasons as head basketball coach at his alma mater, Arsenal Tech, and ran various basketball camps featuring former Purdue and NBA players.

Kendrick was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.