Frankfort firefighters rescue female from vehicle totally submerged in lagoon

The logo for the Frankfort Fire Department. Frankfort firefighters rescued a female who was trapped in a submerge vehicle in the Frankfort lagoons on Nov. 19, 2023. (Provided Photo/Frankfort Fire Department)
by: Michaela Springer
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Frankfort firefighters made a daring rescue Sunday night after officials rescued a female who became trapped in a vehicle submerged underwater.

The name or age of the female hasn’t been released yet.

The Frankfort Fire Department shared video of the rescue on social media.

Around 5:11 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to the Frankfort lagoons on a report of a submerged vehicle.

Firefighters arrived to see the Frankfort Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies assessing the scene and trying to find anyone trapped inside the vehicle.

Investigators quickly learned that a female was possibly stuck in the vehicle underwater. Two firefighters donned water rescue gear and dove into the water to rescue the female.

They secured the vehicle, found the female, and pulled the female to shore safely.

Emergency responders provided the female medical aid until she was taken to a nearby hospital. Officers haven’t shared an update on her condition.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is still gathering information on the incident and trying to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lagoon.

Frankfort is an hour northwest of Indianapolis.

