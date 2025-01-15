Frankfort aviary cited by USDA for 78 bird deaths, multiple violations

Five peacocks at the TPA Park Aviary. Several birds were stolen from the aviary sometime on June 9, 2024, park officials say. They did not say if any of the peacocks were taken in the theft. (Provided Photo/Frankfort Parks Department via Facebook)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Frankfort’s petting zoo was cited with multiple violations, one critical and seven non-critical, by the US Department of Agriculture after over half of their birds died of unknown causes.

Between USDA routine inspections in July and December 2024, the inventory of small birds decreased from 136 to 58.

78 birds died from unknown causes, according the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s inspection on Dec. 11, 2024. Zebra finches, lovebirds, and parakeets were reported to have died.

“When asked about this inventory reduction, establishment employees stated that they sometime find birds dead from unknown causes,” the USDA report said.

Frankfort’s aviary did not provide an explanation or show any records concerning the loss of the birds. No post-mortem exams were performed on the birds to determine the cause of death, the USDA said.

“This indicates there is not a robust program in place to determine the reason for loss of animals, which could stem from underlying herd/flock health issues, poor husbandry practices, or facility problems,” the report said.

Frankfort’s Parks Department superintendent Joel Tatum released a statement on the violation.

“Due to the difficulty in counting small avian species once released in the aviary, the USDA only counts those birds before they are releases in May and when they are brought back in for the winter months. During the citation period there were 40 small birds donated to the TPA Park Aviary from a single residence. Due to the current protocol, all birds and animals are required quarantined for a month before being released to the general population. Out of the 40 birds that were brought in and added to the inventory, 23 of them died due to prior illnesses,” he said in a press release.

At the time of the inspection, the workers at the facility were unable to provide a written form for the program of veterinary care. The city of Frankfort claims the form, which details the relationship between the parks department and two veterinary clinics – one in Rossville and one in Indianapolis – was improperly placed and has since been found.

Among the other infractions that the USDA reported, facility personnel were unable to provide documents detailing a contingency plan for the animals in case of an emergency.

Investigators discovered two tunnels within the twilight exhibit enclosure, extending beyond the dig barrier, which could have entrapped foxes or allowed them to escape.

Coolers to store fruits and vegetables for the animals were not maintained, allowing mold and tree leaves to get into the cooler, possibly contaminating the food.

During the inspection, three chickens were found outside of their enclosure. A facility representative told the USDA inspector that some of the chickens can get under the enclosure’s gate and escape.

The USDA also reported that Frankfort’s petting zoo did not have an adequately documented avian environmental enhancement plan. A document was provided to investigators, however they say the enrichment plans for the well-being of psittacine birds, or parrots, didn’t address the needs of non-psittacine birds.

Investigators claim that the plans did not provide for the social needs of the birds, enriching the physical environment for them, or even considerations regarding the use of restraints by veterinarians.

“Without a documented enrichment plan, implemented under the direction of an attending veterinarian, birds are at risk of stress, discomfort, and the development of harmful behaviors,” the USDA said.

Jan. 14, the city of Frankfort Parks Department released a statement addressing the TPA park aviary violations.

“We acknowledge and understand the significance of each violation and I have been working

with Joel, our Park Superintendent on addressing and identifying the issues. We are reviewing

our policies and procedures when they accept new birds and animals either from donations or

when they purchase an animal or bird. We are also reviewing our procedures for when a bird

dies or is found dead,” Frankfort’s Mayor Judy Sheets said in a press release.

The parks department pledged to enact changes addressing the violations.

“The City of Frankfort is dedicated to the well-being of all animals in our care. We are committed

to implementing the necessary changes to ensure the highest standards of animal care at the

TPA Park Aviary & Zoo. We will address each of the violations to ensure compliance with the

Animal Welfare Act. We will provide regular updates to the public as our investigation and

corrective actions progress,” the press release said.

In June 2024, several birds, worth a combined total of $30,000, were stolen from the Frankfort aviary.