Frankfort police mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Otto

Frankfort Police Department K-9 Officer Otto. Otto passed away on Feb. 1, 2024, after retiring from his position as a drug dog in 2019. (Provided Photo/Frankfort Police Department via Facebook)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Frankfort Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved retired K-9 officer with an impressive career as a narcotics dog.

The department announced the passing of Otto, a German Shepherd, in a social media post on Thursday.

Otto joined Frankfort police in April 2015 and worked as a drug dog until Nov. 21, 2019. He retired comfortably to live with Captain Evan Hall and his family, whom he’d lived with since 2015.

During his career, the department says he was responsible for 117 drug-related arrests. He also found “impressive quantities” of cocaine, meth, heroin, and other drugs and narcotics, “preventing them from ending up on the streets of Frankfort.”

“We will miss Otto!” the post concluded.

Several commenters shared their condolences, thanking the “handsome boy” for his years of service. “Run free, K-9 Otto, and enjoy the open fields and running with fellow fur buddies,” Tiffany Fuel wrote.

Linda Stringer added, “Rest in peace, Otto. You served your city well.”