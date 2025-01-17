Frankfort mayor mourns deaths of a deer, 2 chickens at petting zoo

A view in June 2023 of the petting zoo of the Frankfort, Indiana, Parks Department. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A deer and two chickens have died in the barn of a central Indiana city’s zoo.

Zookeepers at the Frankfort Parks Department’s TPA Park Aviary & Petting Zoo also say a “distressed deer” was found Thursday during routine checks of the animals.

Mayor Judy Sheets said in a news release, “We are deeply saddened by this event as these animals have been in the care of the Frankfort Parks Department for many years. When I arrived on the scene today, Park employees commented that Elliott (the deceased deer) used to follow the zookeepers and park staff around the Zoo trying to take their gloves or keys out of their pocket and run off with them.”

“We remain committed to the care of the animals at the TPA Park Aviary and Zoo. Our policies remain under review and we are fully investigating this incident.”

The distressed deer was taken to the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital in West Lafayette, where veterinarians will monitor the animal, the release said.

Necropsies were to be performed at Purdue on on the deceased animals.

Frankfort Police Department was reviewing surveillance footage of the animals for clues to their deaths.

Thursday’s announcement came during the same week that the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited the zoo with multiple violations after over half of their birds died of unknown causes.

The Frankfort zoo is typically open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.