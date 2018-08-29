Local News

Franklin hires firm to test groundwater

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 10:19 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 10:19 PM EDT

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The city has hired an Indianapolis company to test groundwater for toxins.

The samples will be taken from around Glendale Drive and Ross Court. The tests will determine if contamination from the former Amphenol property has moved away. 

This all comes in the wake of recent testing at Needham and Webb elementary schools. The Franklin school district said it found trace levels of volatile organic compounds, but they were all significantly below protective levels. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines