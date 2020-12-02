Hospital turns away patients due to ill staff members; other Indiana facilities strained

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — State health leaders warn that hospitals are starting to fill up.

That’s forcing them to turn away patients and send them to other cities. That is the reality for one Johnson County hospital who has been on diversion for nearly 24 hours straight. For them it is not an issue with the number of beds, but rather the amount of staff they have available.

“It is rough. These are the bad times that we planned for back in March, but nothing can really prepare you for this,” said Dr. Dave Dunkel, president and chief executive officer of Johnson Memorial Health.

The Franklin-based health system is seeking other places for patients to go. Dunkel said Johnson Memorial Health can’t take more people on until some patients are discharged because the health system doesn’t have the staff to care for them. It’s a process called “diversion.”

“But, I can tell you I have been at the hospital here for 17 years and I can probably count on one hand the number of times we have gone on diversion in 17 years,” Dunkel said.

Johnson County hospital’s available beds are filling up and, on Tuesday, the hospital set a record with 22 staff members out sick with COVID-19 or other illnesses.

“It is not the beds. It is the nurses. It is the number of people needed to take care of those patients, that is the issue,” Dunkel said.

Hospitals across Indiana are converting rooms to be accessible to the intensive care unit (ICU), cancelling elective surgeries, and pulling staff from other areas to try and treat the increased need.

Dr. Graham Carlos, chief medical officer at Eskenazi Health and an associate professor for the IU School of Medicine, said, “We are doing well right now at Eskenazi but we are certainly seeing trends in Indy and all around the state of increased need for beds and ICU beds in particular.”

The pressure is especially hard on the Johnson County hospital and other smaller hospitals in Indiana that look to larger hospitals Eskenazi and other larger hospitals to take in extra patients. Dunkel says that is getting more and more difficult. “When you have that patient that needs that service and you’re on that phone calling around trying to do what is best for the patient and you can’t find a bed for them, that is scary.”

In Marion County, Carlos said, hospitals are looking much different than in the early stages of the pandemic because people feel safer coming to get treatments for illnesses not related to COVID-19. “So, we are seeing a mixture now of COVID plus non-COVID cases. That is different than what we had in the spring when it was mostly all COVID cases.”

Physicians are worried what the situation will look like weeks from now if the coronavirus case numbers continue to spike. “I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel right now,” Dunkel said.

As of Wednesday, ISDH says that 20% of the state’s ICU beds are available.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Department of Health reported 91 additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 5,688. A total of 6,655 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, meaning 350,970 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

