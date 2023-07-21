Franklin, Indiana, man charged with kidnapping of his children in Florida

BUNNELL, Fla. (WISH) — A Franklin, Indiana, father who is a chiropractor in Shelbyville, Indiana, was charged with kidnapping his two children in Florida, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says.

Derek R. Jordan, 39, was formally charged this week with two counts of kidnapping, a count of aggravated battery of a person older than 65, and a count of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, court records show. Court and jail records list Jordan’s chiropractor practice as his address.

Jordan on the afternoon of July 14 unlawfully entered a Palm Coast, Florida, home through an unlocked front door and pushed an 82-year-old woman to the ground, Florida court records say. He grabbed the children, ages 3 and 4, and took them from the home where they lived with their mother and two grandparents.

He then drove off with them in a minivan with Indiana license plates, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Palm Coast is about an hour’s drive south of Jacksonville, Florida.

Police found Jordan’s vehicle less than two hours later, the release says. He was pulled over by police on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, Florida, a suburb of Jacksonville. The children were rescued safely, and Jordan was arrested.

Jordan told investigators that he traveled to Florida to abduct the children.

The mother told investigators she’d “moved from Indiana to live with her parents to get away from Derek,” Florida court records say. She had earlier denied Jordan permission to have the children for a weekend because he was facing domestic battery charges in Indiana.

Indiana court records show Jordan is from Franklin. In a Johnson County court, he faces charges of battery against a public safety official, battery on a person younger than 14, domestic battery, and resisting law enforcement. The charges were filed in March and a jury trial was set for Sept. 26. The “no contact” orders in that case were terminated in May.

Investigators in Florida say they found no active custody agreements or court orders for protection of any of the people involved in the case.

Online court and jail records show he’s incarcerated in Flagler County, Florida, on a $65,000 bond.