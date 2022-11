Local

Franklin PD investigating woman’s death

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Police are questioning a man following a woman’s death in Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department was called to the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of a suicide attempt.

Officers arrived to find a deceased woman.

Police say the man inside the home who made the call is now being questioned by detectives.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.