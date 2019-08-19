Franklin police investigating liquor store robbery

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Frankling are investigating after a liquor store was robbed.

According to the Franklin Police Department, on Aug. 14, officers were called to the Franklin Liquor Store located in the 200 block of North Morton Street for a reported robbery.

Police described the suspect as a white male of average height and build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a red, long-sleeved undershirt, a black mask, black gloves and a black baseball cap.

Those with information on the incident should contact the Franklin Police Department at 317-346-1100.