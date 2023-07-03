Franklin to honor Trooper Aaron Smith at firecracker festival
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Franklin Firecracker Festival is set to pop off Monday evening with a special tribute to Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith.
Smith was hit and killed last week during a police pursuit.
The Franklin Firecracker Festival will have an array of food trucks and a beer garden starting at 5:30 p.m.
The tribute in honor of Trooper Aaron Smith will be at the DriveHubler.com Amphitheater at Youngs Creek Park with a patriotic concert from The Franklin Community Band from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a moment of silence before the band plays “God Bless America.”
Following the concert, the Blue River Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. The festivities will conclude with a bang, as the firework show begins at 10:10 p.m.
