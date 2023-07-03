Free Alzheimer’s educational conference coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A push to connect families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease is underway as a free conference approaches in Indianapolis this month.

The event, titled The Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Educational Conference, aims to guide individuals toward the right resources for assistance.

The conference is free to attend and will cover a range of topics, including early detection, tips for healthy aging, legal and long-term care planning, brain health optimization, caregiver strategies, and local resources.

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, over 110,000 individuals in Indiana living with the disease, and the numbers are increasing rapidly. Legal experts will be available at the conference to support caregivers and patients to answer questions.

“We’ll have an elder law attorney discussing estate planning, an expert providing insights into Alzheimer’s disease research and future prospects, and an individual from the Institute of Excellence in Memory Care sharing tips on managing programming and continuing education. Caregivers face immense stress and pressure, so we want to ensure they take care of themselves. We’ll provide valuable tips and strategies,” said Fuschillo, one of the organizers.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute.

In addition, medical professionals will offer free memory screenings, which are crucial for early detection. An early diagnosis allows individuals to explain the changes in their lives to family and friends. For further assistance, a National Toll-Free Helpline is available at 866-232-8484, staffed by licensed social workers.