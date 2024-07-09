Free back-to-school vaccination, lead testing clinic at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the NAACP, and the Indiana Immunization Coalition are partnering to host a free back-to-school vaccination and lead testing clinic at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Marion County Public Health Department and the NAACP will also offer free lead testing.

The organizations aim to reduce the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases through immunization education, advocacy, and promotion for parents and children.

The event is open to the public and aims to keep families safe and healthy ahead of the new school year. Representatives from Anthem, Indiana Immunization Coalition, NAACP, and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be present.

Event Details:

What: Free back-to-school vaccination and lead testing clinic

Free back-to-school vaccination and lead testing clinic When: Thursday, July 11, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. Where: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N Meridian St. The event will take place in the Welcome Center. Parking is free in the museum garage.

Attendees do not need museum admission to participate in the clinic. For those wishing to visit the museum, admission is $6 during the first Thursday night of each month, which will be observed on Thursday.

If you would like to attend, you’re encouraged to register. You can click here to schedule online at Vaxcare with enrollment code IN65942. Select the clinic name: “Children’s Museum – 7/11/24.” While registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome.